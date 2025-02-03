Odisha CM pays tribute to Bhaktakabi, releases reprinted edition of ‘Barnabodha’

He said Rao had remarkably simplified the teaching of alphabets, letters, conjunct letters, words and sentence formation for students through Barnabodha. “The language of Barnabodha was very simple and easy to understand. Using simple examples like animals, birds, morning, evening, and surroundings, Bhaktakabi captivated young minds,” Majhi added.

He said the book became an essential part of every Odia household within a very short period. First published in 1895, Barnabodha’s popularity grew so much that eight editions were published between 1895 and 1901.

“We all grew up reading Barnabodha and learning Odia. For us, Barnabodha means ‘Chhabila Madhu Barnabodha’ and there is no alternative to it when it comes to learning Odia,” Majhi said.

Stating that Madhusudan Rao was the pioneer of the ‘joyful teaching & learning’ approach of education, which is being widely implemented in the current education system, the CM said its objective is to make education engaging for children through pictures, games, and examples.

The new edition of the book with illustrations has been made possible by the contributions of renowned linguists and literary figures, Majhi said.

The chief minister also released ‘Bhashapatra’, a magazine of the Odia Language Institute, and biographical books on Satyanarayan Bohidar and Basudeva Sahu. He also felicitated Bhaktakabi’s family members on the occasion.