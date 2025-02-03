Odisha CM pays tribute to Bhaktakabi, releases reprinted edition of ‘Barnabodha’

BHUBANESWAR: Paying tribute to Bhaktakabi Madhusudan Rao on his birth anniversary on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state government has decided to print 10,000 copies of ‘Chhabila Barnabodha’, the pictorial primer on Odia language penned by the legendary poet.
At a function organised by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department to mark the occasion, Majhi also released the reprinted edition of Barnabodha and its digital version. “This initiative is part of the state’s efforts to revive and promote Odia language and culture. This will be a fitting tribute to Bhaktakabi’s legacy and a testament to the state’s commitment to preserving and promoting its cultural heritage,” the CM said.
Majhi said, at a time when Odisha and the Odia language struggled to establish their identity and existence, Rao played a pivotal role in reviving the state’s lost glory through the pictorial Odia primer.
He said Rao had remarkably simplified the teaching of alphabets, letters, conjunct letters, words and sentence formation for students through Barnabodha. “The language of Barnabodha was very simple and easy to understand. Using simple examples like animals, birds, morning, evening, and surroundings, Bhaktakabi captivated young minds,” Majhi added.
He said the book became an essential part of every Odia household within a very short period. First published in 1895, Barnabodha’s popularity grew so much that eight editions were published between 1895 and 1901.
“We all grew up reading Barnabodha and learning Odia. For us, Barnabodha means ‘Chhabila Madhu Barnabodha’ and there is no alternative to it when it comes to learning Odia,” Majhi said.
Stating that Madhusudan Rao was the pioneer of the ‘joyful teaching & learning’ approach of education, which is being widely implemented in the current education system, the CM said its objective is to make education engaging for children through pictures, games, and examples.
The new edition of the book with illustrations has been made possible by the contributions of renowned linguists and literary figures, Majhi said.
The chief minister also released ‘Bhashapatra’, a magazine of the Odia Language Institute, and biographical books on Satyanarayan Bohidar and Basudeva Sahu. He also felicitated Bhaktakabi’s family members on the occasion.