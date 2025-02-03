Odisha Congress leaders to visit Delhi on February 10

BHUBANESWAR: Several senior leaders of the state Congress will leave for New Delhi on February 10 for a meeting with the central leadership in connection with the announcement of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president and other office-bearers.

Party sources said as result of the Delhi election is going to be announced on February 8, the high command will have no reason to further delay the appointment of OPCC president. Besides, the budget session of the Odisha Assembly will also start from February 13. The party will want to settle the organisational matters before the start of the long session, they said.

Leader of state Congress legislature party (CLP) Ramachandra Kadam had met senior leaders of the party at New Delhi during his recent visit and urged them to make the announcement as early as possible.

The post is lying vacant for the last seven months after Sarat Pattanayak resigned following the party’s miserable performance in the 2024 elections.

A two-member AICC team of observers had been formed to visit Odisha and recommend names for the post. The team has already submitted its report.