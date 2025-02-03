Odisha feels the heat from February, mercury crosses 35 degrees Celsius

BHUBANESWAR: February has begun on a warmer note for Odisha and the situation is likely to prevail in the coming four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Sunday, six places recorded 35 degree Celsius or more in the state. Balangir was the hottest at 36.7 degree C, Titilagarh 36 degree, Paralakhemundi 35.8 degree, Jharsuguda 35.6 degree, Sambalpur 35.1 degree and Bhawanipatna 35 degree C.

Titilagarh recorded 5 degree C above normal day temperature, Jharsuguda (6 degree), Sambalpur (5.6 degree C) and Bhawanipatna (6 degree C). Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 34.9 degree C and 33 degree C respectively on the day. The day temperature in the capital city was above normal by 4 degree C. Similarly, nights have also remained warmer in many parts of the state in the last four days. Bhubaneswar recorded 22.3 degree C minimum night temperature on Saturday, which was 5.7 degree above its normal temperature.

The national weather forecaster said the minimum temperature was markedly above normal (5 degree C) at many places in the state during the last four days. There will be no large change in minimum temperature in the next four to five days, it informed.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty attributed the rise in day and night temperatures to clear sky conditions in interior regions and moisture availability in coastal parts. “Warmer phases in the month of February are not unusual. There is a possibility that the temperatures may dip again within seven days,” she said.