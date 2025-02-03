State set to amend Odisha Relief Code, rechristen it

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set to amend the Odisha Relief Code to widen its scope and make it more amenable to the present times and necessities. It is also planning to change the name to Odisha Disaster Management Code incorporating the holistic concept of disaster management to complement the Disaster Management Act.

The process to rework the almost eight-and-half-decade-old relief code has already started by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC). An expert agency will be roped in for the purpose for which tender has already been floated, an officer said.

Derived from the Bihar and Odisha Famine Code-1930, the Odisha Relief Code was first drafted in 1941. It was inserted into the Revenue department’s resolution in 1995.

“Multiple attempts have been made in the past to update the code. However, the efforts had failed to yield desired results. The latest will be a comprehensive one covering all aspects and taking care of all sections. The government is planning to bring in the new code within a year,” official sources said.

The sources said, the expert agency will analyse the Disaster Management Act 2005 and incorporate its provisions in the code. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) will also be studied for including their guidelines in the amended code. The provision of drought manual and guidelines issued by the government from time to time to tackle calamities will also be assimilated.

The disaster management processes that are being followed as per the existing code will be simplified while the format of report on daily situation during the calamity and post- disaster damage assessment will be made comprehensive.

An officer of the Revenue and Disaster Management department said field study of at least six coastal districts, five flood-prone districts and five drought-prone districts will be carried out. Interactions will be held at the grassroots for a more practical understanding of calamity management and the same will be reflected in the amendments.

Coordination meetings with district administrations and departments concerned will be organised, while agencies and institutions such as IMD, Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC), Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and State Hydrological Data Centre (SHDC) will be consulted.