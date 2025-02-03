Unicorn Ventures to invest in BonV Aero

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha-based deep-tech transport class aerial mobility and drone startup BonV Aero has received an investment commitment from Unicorn India Ventures, a technology-focused venture fund during the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025.

BonV Aero had previously raised funding from US venture capitalist Tim Draper, known for investing in Tesla and Microsoft. However, the investment amount and company valuation remain undisclosed.

Founder and managing partner of Unicorn India Ventures Bhaskar Majumdar said they have been working very closely with Startup Odisha for last four years. “We have three investments across diverse industries. We are committed to invest almost Rs 80 cr to Rs 100 cr in the state in next couple of years,” he said.

Founder and CEO of BonV Aero Satyabrata Satpathy said they are planning to expand research and development efforts, enhance production capabilities, and collaborate with industry stakeholders. “This funding will help advance the research in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) and autonomous drone technologies for defence, logistics, and emergency response,” he added.

BonV Aero designs and manufactures heavy lift transport class aerial mobility platforms for unmanned aerial logistics for Himalayan terrains. “The proposed investment aligns with Odisha’s growing focus on emerging technologies and innovation-driven industries. It also underscored the region’s potential in the deep-tech sector,” said a senior official of the MSME department.