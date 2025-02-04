12 live bombs found in wagon at Odisha's Kantabanji railway station

KANTABANJI: Panic gripped at Kantabanji railway station in Odisha's Bolangir district after 12 live bombs were found in a wagon. While the bombs were found on Sunday, the incident came to light on Tuesday.

According to reports, while a goods train reached Kantabanji on Sunday, during the regular inspection, the railway staff found a cache of 12 cell bombs which were undetonated from one of the wagons.

On ascertaining that the bombs were produced by the Badmal Ordnance factory in Saintala, the railway officials contacted the authorities at the factory and the bombs were returned to them.

While railway officials are tight-lipped over the issue, they have informed that an investigation into the matter is underway. However, how they ended up in the railway wagon is yet to be ascertained.

Moreover, the railway officials also did not inform the police before returning it to the Ordnance Factory.

The incident has caused serious security concerns and has triggered widespread resentment among the locals.