Budget’s agri focus to boost rural jobs, curb migration: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR : Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said Odisha will be the biggest beneficiary of the Union Budget-2025.

Odisha being an agriculture-based economy, will immensely benefit from the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana aimed at covering 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity and below-average credit parameters. Many districts of Odisha will get special attention under the programme, he said.

The minister said the comprehensive multi-sectoral rural prosperity and resilience programme will generate ample opportunities in rural areas which will address the problem of migration from Odisha.

“Cotton Technology Mission will hugely benefit farmers in districts like Kalahandi, Balangir, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Nuapada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Sonepur and Bargarh. The credit limit for Kisan credit card holders has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This will benefit 40 lakh Kisan credit card holders in the state,” he added.

Asserting that Odisha will get maximum benefit from the comprehensive programme for vegetables and fruits, Pradhan said it is a leading state in vegetable production and farmers will get a fair price for their produce.

The minister further said, airports at Jamadarpali in Sambalpur, Birsal in Dhenkanal, Rasgobindpur in Mayurbhanj, Rangeilunda in Ganjam and Raikala in Keonjhar are likely to be developed, increasing regional connectivity, under the modified UDAN scheme that will connect 120 new destinations.

“The proposed national framework to promote Global Capability Centres in emerging Tier-II cities will enable Odisha to set up such centres in cities like Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Balasore and Berhampur. Various cities of the state can be developed with the Urban Challenge Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore,” Pradhan said.