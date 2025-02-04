Couple found hanging at home in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a couple whose bodies were recovered from their house in Kothasahi village within Brahmabarada police limits here on Monday.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Bijaya Rout and his wife Padmini (55). Police suspect that the couple died by suicide.

Sources said the couple’s only son, who works in a private firm in Bhubaneswar, called his mother on her mobile phone in the morning. When his repeated calls went unanswered, he contacted a friend, Somnath Behera, in the neighbouring village requesting him to check on his parents.

Somnath reached Kothasahi and on peeping through the window, found the couple hanging inside the house. Subsequently, he alerted the neighbours.

On being informed, Brahmabarada police rushed to the village along with the scientific team. The bodies were sent to the local hospital for postmortem.

A police official said though the exact reason behind their death is yet to be ascertained, it seems the couple took their own lives. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.