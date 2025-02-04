Dog sterilisation to restart in Bhubaneswar by February end

BHUBANESWAR : Eight months after suspending the animal birth control (ABC) programme, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has decided to resume the sterilisation drive from February-end to curb the stray dog menace in the city.

“The process to resume the sterilisation drive has started and will be carried out once an animal welfare organisation is finalised through tender. We are expecting to resume the programme from February-end,” BMC additional commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo said.

In the meantime, Sahoo said BMC has launched a vaccination drive for the stray dogs in different localities of the city to eliminate the risk of rabies in cases involving dog bite.

Stray dog menace continues to remain a major civic concern in the city with more and more people being attacked by the canines on a regular basis. In the absence of a comprehensive sterilisation drive there has been a huge surge in the stray dog population in the state capital.

BMC sources said the city at present has more than 50,000 stray dogs and a mass sterilisation is needed to bring their population under control. The civic body had started the sterilisation drive at its canine shelter in Mancheswar after the high court lifted the stay in January last year. But it was suspended following allegations of violation of Centre’s new Animal Birth Control Rules-2023.