Kalahandi all set for record paddy procurement

BHAWANIPATNA: Kharif paddy procurement which is in its last leg has already crossed last year’s procurement target in Kalahandi district.

As against the state government’s target to procure 64.06 lakh quintal paddy, the district administration completed purchase of 60.07 lakh quintal by Monday. Last year, the paddy procurement figure was 51.2 lakh quintal. By now, out of 223 paddy purchasing centres, 200 points have closed as procurement is complete. This has been achieved despite a delay in the starting of the mandis.

Initially, the millers had hesitated to execute custom milling agreement demanding the government withdraw order to recover custody and maintenance charges of godowns. There was also a demand to increase custom milling charges from Rs 20 to Rs 120 per quintal as paid in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Enhancement of transportation charges was also another demand.

Later, in the middle of procurement season, the millers again stopped work over blacklisting of 60 millers over the dispute with FCI for providing less numbers of bags during delivery of rice. Similarly, there were allegations of farmers over ‘katni-chhatni’ and problems of use of grain analyser.

For the current kharif procurement season, 84 millers were tagged to 223 paddy purchasing centres while 1,14,758 farmers registered themselves online for sale of their harvest in the district.

Chief district civil supplies officer Pabitra Sahu said, despite the initial hiccups, kharif paddy procurement in the district is way above satisfactory and procurement will be completed during the current week itself.