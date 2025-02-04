Kalahandi cash recovery brings tax lens on country liquor trade in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Kalahandi police which seized a whopping `3.51 crore robbed by a gang of eight criminals from a country liquor manufacturing unit at Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district late on January 30 night has now intimated the Income Tax (I-T) department to look into the source of the huge volume of cash.

“Our task was to recover the loot and catch the criminals which we did within 24 hours of the incident. I-T department has been intimated about the cash and it is their area to probe,” Kalahandi SP Abilash G told The New Indian Express on Monday.

Stashing of such a huge volume of cash is not uncommon as the out still (OS) liquor business is a cash-rich trade and flourishing in Odisha for decades. Many of the manufacturing units exist even before Independence.

Sources said there are over 500 OS liquor manufacturing units operating in the state. At least 30 big players control majority of the trade while there are about 150 small manufacturers engaged in the business. On an average, each major player owns and runs eight to 25 units and small manufacturers have one to two units. The heist at OS liquor outlet in Dharamgarh is licensed to M/s Laxminarayan Manmohan Lal, one of the largest operators in the area.

Government-licensed country liquor is a massive excise revenue churner for the state. If sources are to be believed, the Excise department logged revenue to the tune of `770 crore last year from OS liquor businesses spanning across 22 districts of the state.

Apart from Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), Puri and Nayagarh, country liquor units are operational in all the remaining districts of the state most of which are tribal-dominated.