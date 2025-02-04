Land broker murder: Three business partners arrested

BARIPADA: Bhanjpur police on Monday arrested three land brokers including one from Jharkhand for allegedly abducting and murdering their business partner Salku Marandi of Baripada in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused are Amarnath Panda (36) of Baharagora in East Singhbhum district of neighbouring Jharkhand, Darshan Bhunia (53) of Damodarpur in Baripada town and Biren Soren (55) of Chandua.

Salku (34), a resident of Damodarpur, had gone missing on January 28 and his body was found in Jamsoli forest within Betnoti police limits on Sunday.

Additional SP Deepak Gochhayat said basing on the complaint of Salku’s wife, police registered a case and started investigation. “After analysing the call detail record of Salku, we found involvement of some of the accused persons in the case. Police raided the houses of Darshan and Biren, and nabbed them.”

Gochhayat said during interrogation, Darshan revealed that the accused trio along with Salku was involved in real estate business in Baripada and nearby areas. Darshan had borrowed `36 lakh from Salku but was not returning it. When Salku persistently asked for his money back, Darshan hatched a plan with Amarnath and Biren to eliminate him.

On January 28, Amarnath came to Baripada in his car and met Darshan who told him that he will pay `36 lakh for the murder of Salku. The next morning, Darshan rang up Salku and asked him to come to a fuel station near Telco chowk at Murgabadi to get his money back, the ASP informed.

Accordingly, Salku arrived at the fuel station on his scooter and waited for his business partner. After a few minutes, the three accused arrived in a car and asked Salku to get on the front passenger seat. On the way, the accused sitting at the back strangulated Salku to death. Subsequently, they disposed of his body in Jamsoli forest with the help of their associates, he said.

Gochhayat said police took the accused to the forest for crime scene recreation. The trio was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Another seven to eight persons involved in the crime are on the run. Efforts are on to nab them and further investigation is underway, he added.