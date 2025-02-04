Odisha gets Rs 10.6K crore in rail budget, up Rs 13 crore from last year

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has received an allocation of Rs 10,599 crore in the railway budget for 2025-26, marking an increase of Rs 13 crore from the provision of Rs 10,586 crore for the state last year.

Announcing this at a media conference in New Delhi on Monday, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this year’s allocation is a 12.5-fold increase from the average provision of Rs 838 crore in the railway budget for Odisha during the 2009-2014 period.

Describing the railway budget as historic for Odisha, Vaishnaw said, there will be record investment and growth in railway infrastructure in the state.

Stating that the budget includes Rs 2,379 crore for development of 59 stations across Odisha, including key hubs like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, and Rourkela, Vaishnaw said currently 48 new track projects are underway with a total of 4,784 km, which are being developed at an investment of Rs 73,723 crore.