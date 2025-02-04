‘Sanatani: Karma Hi Dharma’ faces conversion row

BHUBANESWAR : AHEAD of its release, Odia film ‘Sanatani: Karma Hi Dharma’ has run into controversy.

Dealing with religious conversation in Odisha, the film is being helmed by actor Sambit Acharya and has been directed and produced by Basudev Bard and Bijay Kandoi respectively. The film is scheduled to be released across 15 halls in the state on February 7.

Over concerns from a section that screening of the film may lead to disharmony, producer Kandoi said he will go ahead with its release as the film has not shown any religion in bad light and there is nothing controversial in it.

Sources said the film’s trailer shows how tribals are being converted and their lands taken over. Last week, the Christian community of Kandhamal had written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, requesting him to stop the release of the film alleging it shows their community in a bad light.

A member of the community Martin Pradhan, who is one of the signatories of the letter, said religion being a sensitive issue, such films may lead to tension between two communities. Kandoi, on the other hand, said no controversial practice or issue has been shown in the film which may lead to any disharmony.

Apparently, the film was denied certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)’s regional office in Cuttack. Actor Acharya said they had subsequently managed to get UA certification from CBFC’s Mumbai office.

“The censor board there suggested us to change the film’s name from ‘Hey Ram: Karma Hi Dharma’ to ‘Sanatani: Karma Hi Dharma’ and edit some portions of the film to which, we complied,” he said.

The actor added that apart from conversion, social evils like witchcraft has been shown in the film. “There is nothing against any religion in the film but religious conversions has been its focus. We have only shown what the reality is as far as conversions are concerned,” Acharya added.