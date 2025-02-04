Saraswati Group of Institutions celebrates annual day

BHUBANESWAR : The Saraswati Group of Institutions celebrated its annual day and inaugurated a new building on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja on Sunday.

Gracing the event as the chief guest, former chief justice of Jharkhand High Court and current member of the National Human Rights Commission Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi spoke on ‘Human Rights in Education’ further laying stress on the holistic development of students.

Senior advocate in Orissa High Court Susant Kumar Dash highlighted the importance of moral education and character building. Saraswati Group of Institutions chairman Debadatta Swain motivated the students to work hard for a bright future.

Founder of the Computer Application Centre for Research and Education Trust of India, the root organisation of the Saraswati Group of Institutions, Duryadhan Swain and Saraswati Swain, on whom the group of institutions has been named, were also present along with principal of Plus II science college Biswajit Tripathy and principal of Saraswati Public School Byomakesh Mishra.

Meritorious students were felicitated for their academic achievements on the occasion. The students also gave cultural performances.