SME department inks pact with California-based CK-12 Foundation for educational resources

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department on Monday signed an MoU with CK-12 Foundation, a California-based education technology organisation, to provide world-class educational resources to students and teachers of the state.

Under the MoU, the organisation will facilitate free access to content and technology tools like artificial intelligence (AI) that will help students and teachers to enhance and experiment with different learning styles, resources and levels of competence.

The MoU was signed between commissioner-cum-secretary of the department Shalini Pandit and founder of the organisation Neeru Khosla in presence of chief secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Sources said AI-powered tools will provide personalised learning experiences, adapting content to each student’s pace and needs, thereby ensuring better understanding and retention.

For teachers, AI tools will streamline administrative tasks such as grading, attendance and lesson planning, allowing them to focus more on student engagement and mentoring.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahuja said AI is presently transforming governance by enhancing efficiency, decision-making and service delivery. “In the training of officials, AI-based platforms offer personalised learning, virtual simulations and real-time feedback, ensuring continuous skill development and improved decision-making capabilities,” he said.

With personalised learning tools, offline accessibility and content tailored for various subjects, CK-12 Foundation will allow students of Odisha to learn at their own pace.

It will help in bridging educational gaps and provide teachers with resources to enhance their instruction, promoting equity in education across the state, said Khosla.