‘Thenga abhijan’ against obscenity in jatras at Khandagiri

BHUBANESWAR : EKAMRA-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh on Monday launched ‘thenga abhijan’, a special drive to check obscene dance performances in jatra shows during the nine-day-long Khandagiri Mela scheduled to commence from Tuesday.

As part of the drive, a team, ‘thenga bahini’, comprising 100 members including men and women, will keep a close vigil on the jatra troupes and reportedly use thenga (stick) against the organisers and artistes if they are found depicting vulgarity in the shows during the fair.

Speaking to mediapersons, Singh said the initiative has been launched to protect Odia culture and Odia Asmita. While a section of people including some artistes criticised Singh for such a step, the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA said as a son of the soil it was his responsibility to protect the culture and tradition of the land.