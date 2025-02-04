‘Thenga abhijan’ against obscenity in jatras at Khandagiri

BHUBANESWAR : EKAMRA-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh on Monday launched ‘thenga abhijan’, a special drive to check obscene dance performances in jatra shows during the nine-day-long Khandagiri Mela scheduled to commence from Tuesday.
As part of the drive, a team, ‘thenga bahini’, comprising 100 members including men and women, will keep a close vigil on the jatra troupes and reportedly use thenga (stick) against the organisers and artistes if they are found depicting vulgarity in the shows during the fair.
Speaking to mediapersons, Singh said the initiative has been launched to protect Odia culture and Odia Asmita. While a section of people including some artistes criticised Singh for such a step, the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA said as a son of the soil it was his responsibility to protect the culture and tradition of the land.
“The nine-day fair is a blend of our culture, tradition and spirituality. Besides, jatra show is not just for entertainment. It is a reflection of our society and culture. However, it has been ruined to such an extent that it is now difficult for a person to turn up for the show with his/her family,” Singh said. “Today we took a resolution to protect our culture by offering prayers to Maa Barabhuja,” he added.
Former minister Suresh Kumar Routray supported Singh’s move. “I thank Singh for his initiative as those staging obscene performance in jatra shows have little regard for the police and law. If needed, I along with my supporters will also join him in the drive,” Routray said.
Earlier on the day, mayor Sulochana Das and BMC commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil also appealed the organisers to follow BMC guidelines in organising jatra shows and refrain from staging obscene performances. “Appropriate action will be taken if the BMC guidelines are not followed,” Patil warned.
BMC officials said special arrangements for water, sanitation and traffic management have been made by the civic administration and police for the fair.