VD University student stabbed by miscreants

JEYPORE: A student of Vikram Deb University suffered grievous injuries after being stabbed by miscreants near Dussehra ground at Jeypore in Koraput district on Monday.

The victim, Ram Chandra Madhi, is second-year degree student of the university.

Sources said Madhi along with another student was returning to their mess facility in Sanoshi Nagar after immersing the idol of Goddess Saraswati when a miscreant tried to snatch his mobile phone. However, Madhi resisted while his friend rushed to call other students from the mess.

Anticipating trouble from the students, the miscreant immediately called his accomplices to the spot. Subsequently, a group of five miscreants stabbed Madhi with a knife before fleeing.

By the time other students reached the spot, Madhi was lying in a pool of blood. The injured student was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. He was later shifted to SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput after his condition worsened.

On being informed, Jeypore Town police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Jeypore Town IIC Ramani Ranjan Dalei said a case has been registered on basis of the complaint lodged by the students. “Efforts are underway to identify and nab the miscreants involved in the incident.”

Dalei said the condition of the injured student is stable. The miscreants are reportedly from Parabeda area.