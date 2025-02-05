25.6 per cent of Odisha's coastline eroded from 1990 to 2018, says Ministry of Earth Sciences report

KENDRAPARA: Approximately 25.6 per cent of Odisha’s coastline covering 140.72 km was eroded between 1990 and 2018, as per the report of National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Informing this in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said during the period, 51 per cent of the state coast spanning 280.02 km witnessed accretion. Around 23.4 per cent covering 128.77 km of the total 549.5 km-long coastline in Odisha remained stable.

Singh further said NCCR, an attached office of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has monitored the shoreline changes for the entire Indian coastline using multi-spectral satellite images along with field-surveyed data for the 1990-2018 period. As per the NCCR study, it has been observed that 33.6 per cent of the Indian coastline is under erosion, 26.8 per cent is under accretion (growing) and 39.6 per cent is in a stable state.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued CRZ Notifications to conserve and protect the unique environment of coastal stretches and marine areas, besides ensuring livelihood security for fishermen and other local communities. The notifications also aim to promote sustainable development based on scientific principles taking into account the dangers of natural hazards and sea level rise due to global warming, said the minister.

The MoEFCC has issued directions to coastal states/UTs for incorporation of the shoreline management plan in CZMP. The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, an organisation under MoEFCC and NCCR, is providing technical support to states for the implementation of coastal protection measures at vulnerable stretches and is also involved in the preparation of shoreline management plan, Singh added.