Anganwadi enrolment going up in Odisha, says Education Ministry report

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is witnessing a drop in admission of underage children (aged 5) in government primary schools and a significant rise in Anganwadi enrolment, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)-2024 of the Ministry of Education has revealed.

The report released by the ministry on Tuesday highlighted the rural school enrolment, and literacy levels of children in pre-primary, primary and upper grades in the country.

Comparing the Class I enrollment data of 2018 and 2024, the ASER pointed out that in 2018, 27.2 per cent (pc) children aged 5 were enrolled in Class I of government schools and 6.8 pc in private schools but in 2024, there was an 18 pc drop in this percentage. Likewise, 52.8 pc children aged 5 were enrolled in Anganwadi centres in 2018 and this percentage has now risen to 70.4.

Stating that going to school too early can be counter-productive, the ministry in the report further said that a child has to be cognitively and socially ready to cope with what formal schooling brings, whether in terms of curricular expectations or classroom behaviours.