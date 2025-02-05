CBI searches Sambalpur University professor’s house in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Amid the ongoing investigation into bribery for favourable National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rating for educational institutions, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday searched the house of Sambalpur University professor who was arrested in connection with the case.

While the house and office of Dr Bulu Maharana, professor of the Department of Library Science, was sealed following his arrest on February 1, a five-member CBI team along with a staff of the varsity opened the house and conducted a thorough search on the day. Later, they moved to the vice-chancellor of Sambalpur University Bidhu Bhusan Mishra for a brief discussion before leaving.

While the CBI officials refrained from speaking about the investigation, V-C Mishra said they have been asked to not share any details in this regard.

A kin of the professor who was present during the search, said the family cooperated with the officials who searched the cupboards and found some documents which they scanned. However, the investigators did not seize anything

Maharana, was one among the six-member team which had gone for inspection to the Guntur-based Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) which allegedly paid undue advantage to the accused public servants for favourable NAAC ratings for A++ accreditation.