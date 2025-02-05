CM Majhi announces HRA for fire services personnel, raises all perks

BHUBANESWAR: In a major move that promotes equality, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced house rent allowance (HRA) for personnel of Odisha Fire and Emergency Services while raising other such benefits on par with the police.

The fire personnel had been denied the house rent benefit extended to other state government employees. In fact, the firefighters were the only category which was not granted HRA because they are required to stay in fire stations.

Approving the Home department’s proposal for HRA and revision of allowances to firemen, havildars and those working in equivalent ranks of the Fire department, Chief Minister Majhi said this will benefit 6,058 personnel and give them the much-needed social security.

“HRA is allowed to the fireman, havildar and equivalent ranks of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service (OF&ES) who are staying in barracks and not provided with residential accommodation in line with other state government servants at the rate fixed by the state government. The admissible rate shall be decided on the basis of place of posting of the OF&ES personnel, irrespective of the place of actual deployment,” said a notification issued by the Home department on Tuesday.

The state government also increased the monthly special diet allowance of the fire personnel from Rs 900 to Rs 1,400. Motorcycle allowance/mobility allowance which is given to station officer and assistant fire officer so far has been extended to assistant station officer and equivalent ranks. The allowance has been enhanced from Rs 300 to Rs 1,050 per month.