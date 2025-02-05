CM Majhi announces HRA for fire services personnel, raises all perks

BHUBANESWAR: In a major move that promotes equality, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced house rent allowance (HRA) for personnel of Odisha Fire and Emergency Services while raising other such benefits on par with the police.
The fire personnel had been denied the house rent benefit extended to other state government employees. In fact, the firefighters were the only category which was not granted HRA because they are required to stay in fire stations.
Approving the Home department’s proposal for HRA and revision of allowances to firemen, havildars and those working in equivalent ranks of the Fire department, Chief Minister Majhi said this will benefit 6,058 personnel and give them the much-needed social security.
“HRA is allowed to the fireman, havildar and equivalent ranks of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service (OF&ES) who are staying in barracks and not provided with residential accommodation in line with other state government servants at the rate fixed by the state government. The admissible rate shall be decided on the basis of place of posting of the OF&ES personnel, irrespective of the place of actual deployment,” said a notification issued by the Home department on Tuesday.
The state government also increased the monthly special diet allowance of the fire personnel from Rs 900 to Rs 1,400. Motorcycle allowance/mobility allowance which is given to station officer and assistant fire officer so far has been extended to assistant station officer and equivalent ranks. The allowance has been enhanced from Rs 300 to Rs 1,050 per month.
Similarly, the monthly mobility allowance was also revised from Rs 150 to Rs 300 for fireman, havildar and equivalent ranks. The monthly risk allowance allowed to OF&ES personnel from the rank of fireman up to assistant fire officer is enhanced from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000.
The HRA and other revised allowances will be implemented with immediate effect, the notification said.
“The role of fire personnel is absolutely critical in any kind of disaster - be it natural or accidental. Their role must be acknowledged which has been done for the first time by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi,” additional chief secretary to Home department Satyabrata Sahu said.
Since the establishment of Fire Services wing in 1948, its personnel were drawn from police force till 1982 before being branched out. Subsequently, their allowances and benefits fell behind notwithstanding the important role played by fire personnel during the recurring natural disasters as well as mishaps in the state.