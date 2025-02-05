Female police officer falls prey to chain snatchers in Odisha

BHADRAK: An inspector-ranked female police officer of the district became the latest victim of robbers after two miscreants snatched her gold chain at a bustling vegetable market in Bhadrak town on Tuesday.

The victim, Monalisa Kar, is posted in Bhadrak police headquarters as an inspector. The incident took place at around 7.30 pm.

Sources said Kar in plain clothes was buying vegetables in Kacheri Bazaar when two miscreants on a black motorcycle approached her. Before she could react, the robbers snatched her gold chain and fled. On hearing her screams, alert locals managed to grab one of the miscreants while the other sped away on the bike with the stolen jewelery.

After giving the captured miscreant a sound thrashing, locals handed him over to the police.

Bhadrak Town IIC Ajay Sudarshan Bage said the suspect is being interrogated. Efforts are on to identify and nab the other miscreant. Further investigation is underway. Kar had joined Bhadrak police headquarters a year back. She resides in her government quarters.

A day back, a similar chain snatching incident was reported from near the Kacheri Bazaar market at the same time. The victim woman was reportedly on way to the market when two bike-borne miscreants snatched her gold necklace.

Police said a crackdown has been launched against chain snatchers and security measures heightened to prevent further occurrences.