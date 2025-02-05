Government to decide heritage status for Netaji’s school hostel in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court disposed of a petition seeking intervention for the declaration of the Ravenshaw Collegiate School’s hostel building where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose stayed, as “heritage building” hoping the state government will take steps in the matter.

The Ravenshaw Collegiate School Hostel Ex-Boarders’ Association filed the petition for the declaration of the hostel as a heritage building and preserving it by converting it into a library as well as a museum of the school.

The plea was based on the fact that Netaji studied in Ravenshaw Collegiate School from 1909 till he passed the matriculation examination in 1913. During these years, he stayed in the school hostel (Room No 11) even as Janakinath Bhawan at Odia Bazar, where the Bose family stayed was at a distance of just three kilometres.

The petition was taken up on January 29. When the court wanted the state government’s response to the petition, advocate general Pitambar Acharya submitted that the hostel building stands abandoned and not in use. On the court’s further query, Acharya said the question of declaring it as a heritage building will be examined, which will include inquiry to find whether the structure is safe to stand and be preserved.

Taking it on record, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice MS Sahoo said, “Considering the state will take steps in the matter, we dispose of the writ petition.”