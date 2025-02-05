IIM-Sambalpur signs pact for AI-driven study

SAMBALPUR: IIM-Sambalpur on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Breakout Learning Inc to integrate AI-powered digital case study solutions into its curriculum.

This partnership aligns with the Indian government’s Rs 500 crore investment in AI Centres of Excellence and aims to establish India as a global leader in technology-driven management education.

Under this collaboration, IIM-Sambalpur will incorporate Breakout Learning’s cutting-edge AI-enabled case platform into its MBA, executive MBA, and PhD programmes providing students with access to high-quality case studies from institutions like Harvard and Ivey. The partnership will not only enhance digital learning but also enable faculty and students to co-develop AI-generated management cases.

The intellectual property rights of these cases will be jointly owned, ensuring academic and research benefits for both parties.

Director of IIM-Sambalpur, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said AI-driven case learning will revolutionise management education by improving decision-making skills and analytical capabilities among students. “The collaboration will free up faculty time for research, ultimately helping Indian B-schools improve their global rankings,” he added.

Breakout Learning CEO and co-founder Ramit Varma highlighted how AI integration will enhance student engagement by fostering critical thinking and collaborative discussions. He pointed out that traditional case-based learning methods, such as those at Harvard, rely heavily on static PDFs and physical interactions, whereas AI-powered cases will offer a more interactive and effective learning experience.

The partnership includes structured financial agreements, including access fees and royalties for case development, ensuring long-term sustainability.