Labour leader arrested for duping youth in Odisha

KEONJHAR: A senior functionary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS)’s state unit was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating a person to the tune of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of providing employment.

According to Keonjhar Town police, Daktar Mahanta, the state vice-president of BMS was held following a complaint by Akash Sahu, a native of Harichandanpur.

Mahanta is accused of taking Rs 8 lakh from Sahu in April 2023 to engage him as a panchayat executive officer. As per the complaint, Sahu had arranged the Rs 8 lakh as a loan and had to pay interest to the tune of Rs 40,000. Mahanta did not even return the money, let alone get complainant the job.

Sahu later made a failed attempt to end his life. Basing on his statement, Keonjhar Town police registered a case under sections 318(4) and 351(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested Mahanta who belongs to Pandapada police station but lives in Keonjhar town.