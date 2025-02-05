Odisha

Labour leader arrested for duping youth in Odisha

According to Keonjhar Town police, Daktar Mahanta, the state vice-president of BMS was held following a complaint by Akash Sahu, a native of Harichandanpur.
Representative Image
Representative Image File Image
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KEONJHAR: A senior functionary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS)’s state unit was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating a person to the tune of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of providing employment.

According to Keonjhar Town police, Daktar Mahanta, the state vice-president of BMS was held following a complaint by Akash Sahu, a native of Harichandanpur.

Mahanta is accused of taking Rs 8 lakh from Sahu in April 2023 to engage him as a panchayat executive officer. As per the complaint, Sahu had arranged the Rs 8 lakh as a loan and had to pay interest to the tune of Rs 40,000. Mahanta did not even return the money, let alone get complainant the job.

Sahu later made a failed attempt to end his life. Basing on his statement, Keonjhar Town police registered a case under sections 318(4) and 351(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested Mahanta who belongs to Pandapada police station but lives in Keonjhar town.

cheating
BMS
arrested

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com