Major fire in Odisha's Pujariguda CHC, no injuries reported

UMERKOTE: A major fire broke out in the godown of a community health centre (CHC) in Nabarangpur district reportedly due to an electrical short circuit, causing two oxygen cylinders to explode on Tuesday.

The mishap took place in Pujariguda CHC under the Umerkote block. Under the impact of the explosion, the roof of the godown was blown away. Though many patients and their attendants were present in the CHC during the incident, no one reportedly suffered any injury.

Sources said at around 11:30 am, a hospital employee noticed smoke coming out from the godown and informed medical superintendent Dr Patita Paban Dwivedi. Immediately, five patients admitted to the indoor ward, located adjacent to the godown, and their attendants were shifted to safety. The CHC authorities then asked around 40 to 50 patients present in the outdoor ward to leave the hospital.

As the blaze started to spread gradually, the security personnel deployed at the CHC tried to control it using fire extinguishers. However, their efforts went in vain. On being informed, fire service personnel from Umerkote reached the spot and managed to douse the fire in an operation that lasted for around two hours.

Around 15 empty oxygen cylinders, six fire extinguishers and some old equipment used in the operation theatre were stored in the godown. It is believed that the fire started from the electrical panel board.

Dr Dwivedi said the roof of the CHC godown was completely destroyed in the explosion. The nearby diesel generator was slightly damaged. “No one was injured and no equipment damaged in the fire mishap,” he added.