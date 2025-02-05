MP youth held for theft at wedding venue in Odisha

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: Puri police have arrested a native of Madhya Pradesh who had allegedly stolen a suitcase from a wedding mandap in a hotel in the pilgrim town.

Based on a complaint from the hotel manager, Baliapanda police on Monday arrested Ritesh Sisodiya, a 20-year-old who belongs to the Rajgarh district of MP. Sisodiya had allegedly entered the hotel premises and stolen a suitcase from a wedding venue at around 10 pm on Sunday. When security guards spotted it, the matter was reported to the police who recovered the suitcase and held the accused.

Interestingly, in a similar offence, an unidentified person had stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh from a hotel within Maitri Vihar police limits of Bhubaneswar from a wedding on Sunday evening. The bride’s father Saroj Mishra later lodged a police complaint in this connection.

Police examined the hotel’s CCTV footage but could not get any clue. A case was registered at Maitri Vihar police station.

Puri SP Vinit Agarwal said the two thefts appear similar which is why Bhubaneswar police have also been intimated so that the latter can join the investigation.