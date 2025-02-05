Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja stresses fair conduct of board exams

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Tuesday asked all district collectors and SPs to ensure smooth conduct of the Plus II final year and Class X board exams, scheduled to commence from February 18 and 21, respectively.
Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, Ahuja stressed foolproof arrangements to check question paper leaks and malpractice, and strict enforcement of ban on carrying mobile phones and other electronic devices into the examination centres.
“The state government is committed to conducting both the examinations in a fair and disciplined manner and ensuring they remain smooth and orderly,” he said.
A detailed discussion was held on ensuring orderly conduct of both exams in coordination with the district and police administrations. Stress was laid on police deployment and CCTV surveillance in all examination centres to maintain security and prevent incidents of question paper leak and malpractice.
All including invigilators, squad members, officials from the district administration and centre staff will be required to leave their cell phones or any other electronic gadgets in their vehicles or hand over the same to the centre head before entering the exam centre, the meeting stated.
Senior officials in the rank of additional district collector will be appointed by the respective district administrations for exam management in their jurisdictions.
Officials said 3,93,618 students, including 2,47,391 in arts, 1,14,980 in science, 25,826 in commerce and 5,721 in vocational education will appear for the AHSE 2025 to be held in 1,276 examination centres across the state from February 18 to March 27.
School and Mass Education secretary Shalini Pandit, along with the officials of CHSE and BSE Odisha, was present during the meeting. CHSE officials said five-tier security arrangements will be put in place for the annual Plus II final year exam this year.