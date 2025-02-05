Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja stresses fair conduct of board exams

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Tuesday asked all district collectors and SPs to ensure smooth conduct of the Plus II final year and Class X board exams, scheduled to commence from February 18 and 21, respectively.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, Ahuja stressed foolproof arrangements to check question paper leaks and malpractice, and strict enforcement of ban on carrying mobile phones and other electronic devices into the examination centres.

“The state government is committed to conducting both the examinations in a fair and disciplined manner and ensuring they remain smooth and orderly,” he said.

A detailed discussion was held on ensuring orderly conduct of both exams in coordination with the district and police administrations. Stress was laid on police deployment and CCTV surveillance in all examination centres to maintain security and prevent incidents of question paper leak and malpractice.