Pay Rs 1 lakh to OJS aspirant for lapses in exam paper evaluation: Odisha HC tells OPSC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has awarded Rs 1 lakh compensation to a petitioner who sought judicial intervention alleging non-evaluation of answer to a question in the Odisha Judicial Service (Main) Examination.

The petitioner Jyotirmayee Dutta appeared for the OJS Main Exam 2022 in September 2023. The results were declared on December 4, 2023, but she could not qualify for the next stage of document verification and interview by a narrow margin of five marks.

Jyotirmayee filed a petition in the high court alleging that a question in the Law of Property paper was left unevaluated, and its marks were not added to the total. If her answers had been properly scrutinised, she would have qualified for the next stage.

On the high court’s intervention, her answer script was independently assessed by experts from three reputed universities. Non-evaluation of a question was confirmed and marks were awarded for the left-out question. But the petitioner did not achieve the necessary marks to pass the examination.