Tourism roadshow showcases Odisha’s wealth in Hyderabad

BHUBANESWAR: To attract investors and travel operators to the state, an Odisha Tourism delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday conducted a roadshow in Hyderabad where tourism products like eco-retreats, monuments and destinations were showcased.

Parida, who is also the Tourism minister, said the state fosters a pro-investment environment, providing robust support for businesses. “Backed by unmatched destinations, serene landscapes and opportunities across diverse tourism sub-sectors, Odisha presents a golden opportunity for investors to build, grow, and thrive in one of India’s most promising tourism markets,” she said.

Commissioner-cum-secretary of the Tourism department Balwant Singh highlighted Odisha’s diverse tourist destinations emphasising on its potential as a premier destination for both domestic and international travellers.

The delegation further proposed inclusion of Odisha Tourism in prominent tourism plazas in Hyderabad which would enhance the visibility of the state’s rich tourism offerings. The discussions with investors also centered around the promotion of wellness tourism in Odisha.

Later in the day, the delegation met over 12 potential investors from the travel and tourism sectors to discuss opportunities for investment in the state’s tourism infrastructure.

Over 40 travel operators and 20 tourism investors from Hyderabad also engaged in a series of B2B interactions.