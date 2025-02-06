Advanced technology transformed defence exports: DRDO top scientist

ROURKELA: Distinguished scientist and DG, Electronics & Communication Systems of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr Binay Kumar Das on Wednesday outlined the need for mastering latest technologies to take India to the global top.

Addressing the 11th convocation ceremony of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) here, he said, the entire combat operation has become quite different and technology must be taken to the next level. “We need to work on disruptive technologies. 500 Xetabyte of data is expected to be crunched every year. So neuromorphic computing will come to our rescue. Mastering these technologies will carry India to the global top,” he added.

Advanced technologies have already transformed country’s defence exports eight times in last five years, he said, adding Indian defence market is soaring high for self-reliance with 500 negative import list and all set to challenge the entire world. “India Semiconductor Mission is unfolding in a big way. Mission for Green Hydrogen and PLI missions are only to name a few which are going to redefine New India,” he added.

Das said India’s test range is the only one to have maximum indigenous systems. “Today, I am spearheading the electronics cluster with only one mandate of stopping every single import and developing every system within the country,” he said.

Citing his own instance of staying back in India, he said the country is moving fast on digital front with growing business industry ecosystem and simultaneously laid thrust on growth of the farm sector.