BJD opposes Draft UGC Regulations, calls it threat to federalism, autonomy of state universities

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has strongly opposed the Draft UGC Regulations-2025, citing it as a threat to federalism, the autonomy of state universities and the quality of higher education in the country.

Chairman of the BJD coordination committee and former Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik told mediapersons that one of the most alarming aspects of the draft regulations is the excessive centralisation of power and granting absolute authority to Governors, who function under the influence of the Centre, in appointing Vice-Chancellors and academic staff of the universities.

BJD leaders demanded the restoration of state government's role in appointing officials to state universities. They also called for the state government's involvement in forming search-cum-selection committees for Vice-Chancellors and academic staff appointments, it added.

BJD leaders criticised the Centre’s move, calling it a blatant violation of federalism. They argued that despite state governments funding and maintaining state universities, they have been completely excluded from the appointment process.