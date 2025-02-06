BJD opposes Draft UGC Regulations, calls it threat to federalism, autonomy of state universities

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has strongly opposed the Draft UGC Regulations-2025, citing it as a threat to federalism, the autonomy of state universities and the quality of higher education in the country.
Chairman of the BJD coordination committee and former Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik told mediapersons that one of the most alarming aspects of the draft regulations is the excessive centralisation of power and granting absolute authority to Governors, who function under the influence of the Centre, in appointing Vice-Chancellors and academic staff of the universities.
BJD coordination committee chairman and former Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik told mediapersons that a major concern in the draft regulations is the excessive centralisation of power, granting Governors, who operate under the Centre’s influence, absolute authority in appointing Vice-Chancellors and academic staff in universities.
BJD leaders demanded the restoration of state government's role in appointing officials to state universities. They also called for the state government's involvement in forming search-cum-selection committees for Vice-Chancellors and academic staff appointments, it added.
BJD leaders criticised the Centre’s move, calling it a blatant violation of federalism. They argued that despite state governments funding and maintaining state universities, they have been completely excluded from the appointment process.
The Chairman of the BJD coordination committee wrote a letter to the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) MJ Kumar in this regard on Wednesday. The letter was released at the media conference on Thursday.
Stating that the overreach of the UGC and the Centre is evident in Clause 1.2 of the draft regulation, the BJD leaders said it extends UGC’s authority over state universities established by state legislatures. These regulations override state laws, thereby diluting state legislative powers and eroding the autonomy of higher education institutions, they added.
The BJD leaders said the proposed search-cum-selection committee, solely appointed by the Governor, further excludes state governments from playing any role in university governance, leading to an unjustified concentration of power.
Strongly condemning the increasing political interference in academic appointments, the BJD leaders said the draft regulations will open the door for favoritism and bias in selecting Vice-Chancellors and faculty members, compromising meritocracy, academic freedom, and institutional integrity.
“This intrusion by the Central Government weakens the credibility of the education system and hampers the progress of state universities. The proposed appointment criteria, which now include ‘notable contributions’ in non-academic fields, raise concerns over subjectivity and potential bias,” the letter said.
BJD leaders stated that the discretionary rules on research publications and academic work undermine scholarly excellence. They also noted that faculty members are facing increasing pressure to mobilise funds instead of focusing on teaching and research, which could negatively impact the overall quality of higher education.
The BJD highlighted the critical issue of increased faculty workload due to worsening teacher-student ratios, along with a shift towards short-term contracts instead of permanent positions, threatening job security. They also noted the systematic reduction in public funding for education, which is creating an unsustainable academic environment despite rising demands on faculty.
Stating that the UGC must reconsider these draconian provisions before finalising the regulations, the BJD leaders said any attempt to centralise control over state universities will be met with strong opposition.