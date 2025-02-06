Gang of seven bike lifters busted, 17 stolen motorcycles seized

BARGARH: Padampur police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an organised bike-theft racket with the arrest of a gang of seven members involved in stealing motorcycles in the region. At least 17 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

Briefing mediapersons, a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Padampur Amrit Pal Kaur said at around 9 pm on Tuesday, a police team was conducting routine patrolling on Gaisilet road near Kudasingha Chowk. On spotting two youths speeding on a motorcycle, the cops stopped the duo suspecting foul play.

During inspection, police found that the youths were riding the motorcycle without a key. Besides, the duo could not produce any valid document of ownership of the two-wheeler. Subsequently, they were taken into custody.