Odisha Minister orders action against block officials for negligence

BARIPADA: Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushnachandra Mohapatra on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction on the block development officer (BDO) and other officials of Moroda for negligence in implementation of welfare schemes.

He directed the ADM to seek explanation from the BDO and others within 24 hours failing which they will be placed under suspension.

The minister was in a public grievance meeting in his constituency and had received 612 petitions from the public. Most of the grievances pertained to poor disbursement of funds to beneficiaries for housing units under government schemes, tardy pace of uploading of documents for ration card as well as pension for the elderly and drinking water issues.