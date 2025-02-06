Odisha Minister orders action against block officials for negligence

BARIPADA: Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushnachandra Mohapatra on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction on the block development officer (BDO) and other officials of Moroda for negligence in implementation of welfare schemes.
He directed the ADM to seek explanation from the BDO and others within 24 hours failing which they will be placed under suspension.
The minister was in a public grievance meeting in his constituency and had received 612 petitions from the public. Most of the grievances pertained to poor disbursement of funds to beneficiaries for housing units under government schemes, tardy pace of uploading of documents for ration card as well as pension for the elderly and drinking water issues.
In one instance, Rebati Rout of Jhinkria village under Barkand gram panchayat informed the minister that officials concerned of the block did not disburse money to her bank account despite completion of her house before the deadline.
“I met the Moroda BDO and other officials several times seeking sanction of the funds but no step was taken which is why I presented my case before the minister a second time. The minister assured action against officials for harassing the beneficiaries,” said Rebati.
Mohapatra directed the ADm Netrananda Mallick to issue a show-cause notice to all officials of the block for their negligence.