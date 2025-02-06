Registration must, false promises barred in draft Bill on coaching centre

BHUBANESWAR: A new Bill drafted by the Odisha government to regulate private coaching centres and hostels in the state proposes mandatory registration certificates for operation of such facilities. It also says the centres cannot make false promise of ranks to the students.

With privately-run coaching centres mushrooming across the state, the Higher Education department has drafted the Odisha Coaching Centres and Private Hostels (Regulation and Control) Bill, 2025 which was released recently.

It mandates that all new and old coaching centres (with or without hostel facilities) have to be registered under the Act and not make any misleading promises, or guarantee ranks or good marks to students for enrolling in them.

Also, every coaching centre will have to open a website that provides information to students on qualifications of tutors, courses offered, fees to be charged, exit and fee refund policy. Most importantly, the website must contain the exact number of students who undertook coaching and succeeded in getting admission in higher educational institutions.

As per the draft bill, any person seeking to establish or run coaching institutes would be required to apply before the district collector along with a registration fee of Rs 5,000.

It prohibits the coaching centres from engaging teachers of any government or aided college or university. Trained, non-government teachers or those who have retired with at least graduation as their qualification can be hired by the centres.

Since infrastructure is the biggest concern in private coaching centres and hostels, the Bill has mandated that the coaching centre should have a minimum of one square metre ( sq mtr) area on an average for each student, and hostels should have a minimum of two sq mtr area per student in dormitories.

Both the coaching centres and hostels should have fire safety certificates from the Fire services directorate and install fire safety equipment and CCTVs on the premises.

A senior officer of the department said any violation of the proposed Act will invite penalties. In case of first violation, a centre will have to pay a fine of `25,000, `1 lakh in the second instance and if found guilty for the third time, its registration would be cancelled. There is also provision for refund of fees in case a student decides to quit after finding the coaching of low quality.