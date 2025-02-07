BJD stages protest, accuses NHAI of exploiting public through toll gates

DEOGARH: Accusing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of exploiting commuters through toll gates, local residents including the Deogarh unit of BJD resorted to a road blockade at Balani in Barkote here on Thursday.

At around 10 am, locals including women led by BJD’s Deogarh MLA Romancha Ranjan Biswal reached Balani toll gate and staged dharna. Strongly opposing the collection of toll from two gates within a distance of only 12 km in Barkote block, the agitators said residents of a non-industrial district like Deogarh were being exploited by the NHAI.

The MLA said, “While Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had announced that there will be only one toll plaza in 60-km stretch of a national highway, two toll gates are operating within a distance of just 12 km in Barkote. Toll is being charged from commuters in an unlawful manner which is a clear violation of the rules and regulations.”

Sources said earlier, toll tax was collected from one gate at Badakudar, which is 7 km from Barkote. Recently, a new toll gate, which is located only 5 km from Barkote, has also started collecting tax from commuters. The BJD members have already submitted a memorandum to the administration in this regard.

Biswal further said the agitation was an effort to draw the attention of the government and NHAI officials towards this ‘illegal practice’. The agitation will continue till operation of Balani toll gate is completely stopped in the interest of the public, he added.