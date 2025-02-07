Mentally unstable man hammers aunt to death in Odisha

BARGARH: Shockwaves spread in Bargarh town after a 35-year-old man suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) reportedly hammered his aunt to death for failing to arrange his medicines in the right order on Thursday.
The shocking incident took place in the Maharaja Lane area in the morning. The deceased was identified as 54-year-old Subhasini Seth. Police have detained the accused.
Sources said Subhasini was unmarried and lived with his brother’s family in Maharaja Lane. Since her nephew was mentally unstable, she had raised him since childhood and used to look after his daily needs.
At around 7 am, Subhasini called her nephew to take his medications. Finding his medicines not arranged in the right order, the accused got triggered and flew into a rage. Suddenly, he reportedly landed a blow on his unsuspecting aunt with his metal bracelet. When the woman fell, he grabbed a hammer and repeatedly bashed her head, killing her instantly.
The accused’s parents, who were outside the house, rushed inside hearing Subhasini’s screams. However, they found her lying in a pool of blood with a portion of her head completely smashed. They immediately contacted the local police.
On being informed about the incident, Bargarh Town police rushed to the spot and detained the accused. The woman’s body was seized and sent to the hospital for autopsy. Police also seized the weapon used in the attack.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bargarh Padarbinda Tripathy confirmed that the accused was mentally unstable and had a cordial relation with the deceased. Due to his condition, he used to stay at home. “Apart from sudden provocation, there does not seem to be any other motive behind the murder. But we have detained the accused for questioning.”
The SDPO further said the accused will be arrested and produced in court on Friday. Further investigation is underway.