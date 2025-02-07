Mentally unstable man hammers aunt to death in Odisha

BARGARH: Shockwaves spread in Bargarh town after a 35-year-old man suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) reportedly hammered his aunt to death for failing to arrange his medicines in the right order on Thursday.

The shocking incident took place in the Maharaja Lane area in the morning. The deceased was identified as 54-year-old Subhasini Seth. Police have detained the accused.

Sources said Subhasini was unmarried and lived with his brother’s family in Maharaja Lane. Since her nephew was mentally unstable, she had raised him since childhood and used to look after his daily needs.

At around 7 am, Subhasini called her nephew to take his medications. Finding his medicines not arranged in the right order, the accused got triggered and flew into a rage. Suddenly, he reportedly landed a blow on his unsuspecting aunt with his metal bracelet. When the woman fell, he grabbed a hammer and repeatedly bashed her head, killing her instantly.