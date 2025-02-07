Similipal Tiger Reserve readies 50 squads, draws 4,278 fire lines to prevent forest fires

BARIPADA: With temperature rising across the state and the fire season drawing close, the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) has readied 50 fire squads, arming them with equipment while rolling out a host of precautionary measures.
For the last four years, forest fires have emerged as a major challenge for both the forest and district administration of Mayurbhanj which is home to ecological hotspots.
Preparing well in advance this time around, the Forest department conducted awareness drives with the help of panchayati raj institution (PRI) members in areas close to STR. It will be extended to STR south, Baripada territorial and Balasore wildlife divisions, said official sources.
Regional chief conservator of forests-cum-field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said the Forest department is ready to tackle forest fire situations in Similipal national park and its nearest regions.
“We have strengthened manpower such as fire protection squads, vehicle for regular movement of staff into forest and its fringe areas, fire blower machines and increased the numbers of fire lines too,” Gogineni told this paper.
In seven divisions such as Baripada, Karanjia, Rairangpur, Similipal south, Similipal n, Balasore wildlife and Keonjhar wildlife - all under Baripada circle - manpower and resource prepositioning has been made.
At least 50 fire protection Squads, 290 field personnel, 40 vehicles, 973 fire blower machines have been readied by the department. Besides, about 4,278 fire lines have also been created. “Monitoring systems have been strategically carried out to tackle the forest fire situation,” the RCCF said.
For the Baripada territorial division, seven quads with 70 protection staff are in position with seven vehicles and 120 blower machines. In Karanjia division, four squads comprising 40 field staff, four vehicles and 106 air blower machines have been readied. Rairangpur division has six squads with 60 staff and five vehicles. It has been given 134 blower machines.
Similarly, STR north division has 10 fire protection squads with 50 personnel, 10 vehicles and 214 blower machines. The STR south division has nine squads, 45 personnel, nine vehicles and 242 fire blowers.
The Balasore Wildlife Division authorities have readied one fire protection squad while Keonjhar Wildlife Division has at least 13 squads with 20 personnel and four vehicles with 89 blower machines, the RCCF said.
SATKOSIA UPS ANTE, MAKES MASSIVE PLANS
ANGUL: The Satkosia wildlife division has launched massive preparations across its territory to combat possible forest fire in the coming summer. After a meeting at the circle level, chaired by RCCF Sudhansu Khora, the preventive measures to control forest fire were firmed up.
Though the division witnessed lesser number of fire points in the last three years, this year it is leaving nothing to chance in its five range areas. Last year, there were 18 fire points while in preceding years there were 22 and 18 fire points in the Satkosia region.
Since the fire was not natural but mostly accidental and man-made, the authorities are stepping up anti-fire measures across the sanctuary. Satkosia DFO Saroj Panda said awareness campaigns across 120 villages are underway by forest officials before the onset of summer. Villagers have been asked not to put fire outside their village so as to prevent the any outbreak.
Fire breakers are being set up across the villages to control the spread of fire in the forest. The DFO added that authorities have deployed a forest fire protection squad in the village levels consisting of ten youths. These squads will be paid incentives after the summer by the division authorities.