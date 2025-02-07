Similipal Tiger Reserve readies 50 squads, draws 4,278 fire lines to prevent forest fires

BARIPADA: With temperature rising across the state and the fire season drawing close, the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) has readied 50 fire squads, arming them with equipment while rolling out a host of precautionary measures.

For the last four years, forest fires have emerged as a major challenge for both the forest and district administration of Mayurbhanj which is home to ecological hotspots.

Preparing well in advance this time around, the Forest department conducted awareness drives with the help of panchayati raj institution (PRI) members in areas close to STR. It will be extended to STR south, Baripada territorial and Balasore wildlife divisions, said official sources.

Regional chief conservator of forests-cum-field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said the Forest department is ready to tackle forest fire situations in Similipal national park and its nearest regions.

“We have strengthened manpower such as fire protection squads, vehicle for regular movement of staff into forest and its fringe areas, fire blower machines and increased the numbers of fire lines too,” Gogineni told this paper.