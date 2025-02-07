Train wagon derails after SER suspends five for Malgodown crash in Odisha

ROURKELA: Even as five employees of the South Eastern Railway (SER) were suspended for the goods train crash at Malgodown slum, a wagon of another locomotive derailed at Rourkela station on Thursday, sending senior SER authorities into a tizzy.

Sources said 36 hours after the Malgodown incident, one of the wheels of a goods train was found derailed between platforms 4 and 5 of Rourkela railway station in the evening. Following the incident, local SER authorities swung into action to restore normalcy and launched another inquiry into the derailment.

Senior divisional commercial manager and spokesperson for Chakradharpur division of SER Aditya Chaudhury confirmed that one wheel of a wagon of the ballast-laden RMC (Railway Materials Consignment) rake derailed. However, there was no restriction on movement of coaching trains. Asked about the possible reason behind the derailment, he said a team has reached the spot to conduct a detailed inquiry.