‘Nation’s success depends on youth empowerment’: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

PARADIP: The vision of a developed Odisha and India can be realised only when students are equipped with right education, skills and technological knowledge, said Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati here on Friday.

Inaugurating the three-day Golden Jubilee celebration of Paradip College, the Governor said the success of a nation depends on the empowerment of its youths. He emphasised that education is the foundation upon which development and self-realisation are built. “Paradip College is not only fostering academic excellence but also equipping students with industry-relevant skills and a strong sense of social responsibility,” he said.

Stating that digital education has become highly interactive and essential, Kambhampati urged students to enhance their skills through vocational training, research and technological advancements. He also stressed that no student can truly succeed in life without seeking the blessings of their parents.

On the occasion, the Governor laid the foundation stone for the college’s new multipurpose hall to be constructed at a cost of `70 lakh. He assured that work on the project would commence soon.

The inaugural meeting was presided over by principal of Paradip College Sasmita Satapathy. Among others, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Sports and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai and collector J Sonal were present.

Later in the day, the Governor visited Paradip Port and interacted with its officials. He was welcomed by chairman of Paradip Port Authority (PPA) PL Haranadh. A ceremonial guard of honour was presented by the CISF unit of PPA.

Kambhampati was apprised of the infrastructure and technological advancements implemented by the port. He was also briefed on the port’s future plans and key initiatives, including enhancements in ease of doing business and green initiatives.

The Governor visited the harbour area for a first-hand experience of port operations during a launch ride. He also participated in a plantation programme.