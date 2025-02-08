Odisha cabinet approves Rs 4124 crore for construction of stadiums in all blocks

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move to bridge the critical gap in rural sports infrastructure, the Odisha cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a new project for construction of stadiums in all 314 blocks of the state.
Announcing the decisions taken by state cabinet to reporters here on Saturday, the CM said the transformative initiative highlights the government's dedication to fostering a robust sports ecosystem while promoting health and wellness across the state.
"Each block level stadium will be developed on 10-15 acres of land available within a five km radius of the block headquarters and will have the sporting facilities for football, cricket field, clay athletic track with throw and jump area, volleyball, kho kho, kabaddi and indoor hall for badminton, and table tennis," CM Majhi said.
If required government land is not available, the CM said, private land will be acquired for the purpose.
He said the cabinet has approved an outlay of Rs 4124 crore over a period of five years for construction of block level stadium in a phased manner.
Noting that sporting facilities in many districts of the state remain underdeveloped due to inadequate rural sports infrastructure, the Chief Minister said these disparities have long impeded the state's vision for rapid sports growth.
"Recognising the urgency of closing this gap, the government has outlined several key objectives, including providing enhanced opportunities for athletes, nurturing local talent, and organising more grassroots sports competitions," Majhi said.
He said the focus will be on core sports disciplines where Odisha shows significant promise. Beyond fostering competitive sports, these facilities will encourage rural youth to participate in physical activities, supporting their overall development and long-term mental and physical well-being.
"Odisha, recognised as a rising sports hub in India, is committed to cultivating a vibrant sports culture. The construction of block level stadiums marks a significant stride toward achieving this vision," Majhi said.
"By providing state-of-the-art facilities at the grassroots level, the project will not only serve as a pipeline for nurturing high- performance athletes but will also inspire citizens to adopt sports as a lifestyle," the CM added.
Of 11 important decisions taken by the state cabinet, Majhi said the government has simplified the the definition of pucca houses under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana in the state.
Henceforth, houses with tiled, tin and asbestos roofs will be considered as kuchha houses.
Segregated families eligible to be covered under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana will be provided financial assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh.
As many as 2.5 lakh houses will be provided within the next three years to those affected by natural or man made calamities, project affected families, persons with disability, and beneficiaries of Forest Rights Act, he added.