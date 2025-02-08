Odisha cabinet approves Rs 4124 crore for construction of stadiums in all blocks

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move to bridge the critical gap in rural sports infrastructure, the Odisha cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a new project for construction of stadiums in all 314 blocks of the state.

Announcing the decisions taken by state cabinet to reporters here on Saturday, the CM said the transformative initiative highlights the government's dedication to fostering a robust sports ecosystem while promoting health and wellness across the state.

"Each block level stadium will be developed on 10-15 acres of land available within a five km radius of the block headquarters and will have the sporting facilities for football, cricket field, clay athletic track with throw and jump area, volleyball, kho kho, kabaddi and indoor hall for badminton, and table tennis," CM Majhi said.

If required government land is not available, the CM said, private land will be acquired for the purpose.

He said the cabinet has approved an outlay of Rs 4124 crore over a period of five years for construction of block level stadium in a phased manner.