15.7K km fire lines to combat wildfires this season in Odisha: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest Department on Friday said around 15,723 km of fire lines are being created in different wildlife and territorial divisions while 1,630 km of existing lines are being strengthened to combat forest fires this year.

Odisha has started recording incidents from different divisions as the forest fire season commenced on January 1.

The forest fire report for the first month of the season revealed that the state recorded around 786 fire points including 36 large fire points in different divisions till February 5. Nabarangpur division recorded the highest 125 fire points, while Sundargarh and Sambalpur stood second and third with 72 and 68 fire points respectively.

PCCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal said the number increased further to 803 fire points on February 6 of which more than 60 per cent were outside forest boundaries. However, forest field staff immediately attended at least 801 points, taking the overall response percentage to 99.37 per cent.