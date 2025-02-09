After train mishap, SER wants subway at Kalunga with Odisha government sharing cost

ROURKELA: The South Eastern Railway (SER) has agreed to set up a subway and sought consent of the Odisha government to share half the project cost.

If both sides agree, then the subway would come in addition to the ongoing road-over-bridge (ROB) project over the busy Kalunga level-crossing (LC) 215 which has been lingering for years.

The move comes after two commuters were run over by a speeding train while two others suffered critical injuries at the level-crossing on December 17, 2024 night when they tried to get across through the tracks due to closure of the gate.

In a letter to the principal secretary of Works department on January 28, the chief engineer of SER cited that the ROB project is under construction on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis. The SER’s share stood at Rs 25.27 crore while the state share was Rs 30.87 crore.

The letter said, as per the instruction of the Railway Board, during the construction of ROB for the elimination of an LC, a subway should also be built on a cost-sharing basis. In case of the Kalunga LC 215, the subway project was not taken up in the absence of public demand.

Located on the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line, the Kalunga LC has eight tracks and on average 154 trains pass through it daily. It also witnesses a substantial vehicular load - 4,930 two-wheelers, 758 three-wheelers, 3,245 four-wheelers.