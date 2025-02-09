Bodies of two missing students found hanging from tree in Odisha's Malkangiri

While Jyoti belonged to MV-72 village, Mandira was from MV-126, the two villages were located about 4 km to 5 km apart. Police said both the girls were day scholars and did not return home after school hours on Thursday. The family members reportedly looked for the girls but officially lodged a complaint a day later at MV-79 police station which started a search, albeit unsuccessfully.

After the bodies were discovered, Motu police registered a case and Malkangiri SDPO Sachin Patel visited the site.

Contacted, Patel told this paper that the day the two girls went missing, a teacher of the school had allegedly reprimanded the duo for roaming around and not coming to class on time. They were also informed that the matter would be taken up with their parents in a meeting scheduled on Monday.

The bodies were later sent for postmortem and scientific team from Koraput reached the site and conducted investigation.

Patel said investigation is underway and a clear picture will emerge after the postmortem report is available. The incident comes five days after a Class IX student of Gompakonda SSD High school in Kalimela allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a tree outside the school campus.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)