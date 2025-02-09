CM Mohan Majhi disburses Subhadra assistance to 18 lakh beneficiaries

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday disbursed the first instalment of the financial assistance of `5,000 to 18 lakh new beneficiaries under the fourth phase of Subhadra Yojana, at Jajpur.

With this, the total number of women who have received assistance under the scheme has reached 98 lakh, with 80 lakh having received the first instalment in the previous three phases.

Addressing a function organised for the occasion, the chief minister said the purpose of the assistance is to make women partners in development process. He urged them to invest the funds in various businesses or entrepreneurial ventures rather than using them for household expenses.

He said the aim of the scheme is to utilise women’s strength, capability and talent for social progress. To achieve this, they must acquire various business skills and develop expertise in different trades. The state government has collaborated with the World Skill Center and IIM-Sambalpur to enhance their skills.

“More organisations will join this initiative in the future. By learning business skills, women can become successful entrepreneurs,” he said.

Majhi expressed confidence that Subhadra Yojana will bring about a transformative change in the lives of women, enabling them to become financially independent and socially-empowered.

He said Jajpur being an industrially advanced district is on the path of development while preserving its heritage. More than 4.94 lakh women from the district have been benefitted under the scheme. Earlier, 3.75 lakh women had received the first instalment.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said Subhadra is not just a scheme. It will turn a means of livelihood for women in the days to come. The state government is giving top priority to empowerment of women, she said.