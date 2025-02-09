FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi for making ‘anti-national statements’

JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of making anti-national statements. The action was taken basing on the complaint of the district unit of the BJP.

As per sources, on February 5, members of the Jharsuguda BJP including BJP Yuva Morcha, RSS, Bajrang Dal and Legal Cell submitted a written complaint to IG, Northern Range, Himanshu Lal alleging that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was deliberately making anti-national statements thereby hurting the sentiments of Indian citizens.

“The statement of Rahul Gandhi has crossed the limits of freedom of speech. By declaring his fight against Indian state itself, he has consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the populace. The activities have undermined the sovereignty and integrity of India,” the complaint had stated.

Responding to the complaint, IG, Himanshu Kumar Lal instructed SP Jharsuguda, Smit P Parmar to investigate the matter thoroughly. Subsequently on Friday, an FIR was registered against Rahul under sections 152 and 197(1)(d) of the BNS and investigation undertaken.

Meanwhile asked about it, Congress leader in Jharsuguda Amita Biswal alleged the ruling party was wrongfully framing Rahul and misleading the public. “Rahul Gandhi has always acted as a constructive Opposition be it questioning BJP’s nexus with the capitalists or commenting on the viability of its policies and nature of foreign relations. He has never made any remarks which could attack the statute of the country. All the allegations raised by the BJP are baseless and we will also launch a protest against this political vendetta against our leader,” she said.

Gandhi has been booked under sections that specifically target acts jeopardising India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity. These sections also cover the creation or dissemination of false or misleading information that threatens the country’s core interests and security.