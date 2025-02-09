‘I’ to ‘We’: Mo Bus to become Ama Bus soon in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Amid incidents of frequent road accidents involving Mo Buses in the capital region, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the government will soon rebrand the city bus service as Ama Bus.

The minister told media persons that Ama Bus stands for ‘Our Bus’ and reflects the inclusiveness and people-centric approach of the present BJP government in the state.

Expressing concern over rising accidents involving Mo Buses, Mahapatra said the government has taken the matter seriously and necessary steps will be taken to check such mishaps. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) will be installed in the existing Mo Bus fleet to make the vehicles safer and prevent accidents, he said.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the recent incidents of mishaps, the Commissionerate Police organised an awareness camp for the Mo Bus drivers and crew. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said that the accidents involving Mo Buses are sometimes leading to law and order situation. Action is being taken against the drivers involved in rash driving. The enforcement will continue, the CP said.