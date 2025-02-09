IITs, iVP Semiconductor join hands to develop solutions for e-vehicles

BHUBANESWAR: India is set to indigenously develop customised silicon-power field effect transistors for electric vehicles (EVs) and other advanced applications.

As part of the semiconductor mission, IIT-Bhubaneswar, IIT-Bombay and the country’s first fabless chip company iVP Semiconductor have signed a tripartite agreement to design and develop customised silicon power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs).

A MOSFET is used as a switch or to amplify electrical signals. The collaboration between IIT-Bhubaneswar and the Centre for Semiconductor Technologies (SemiX) of IIT-Bombay will focus on product definition, design optimisation, device layout, and device characterisation for development of high-performance power semiconductor solutions.

Director of IIT-Bhubaneswar Prof Shreepad Karmalkar said the project will be a milestone for the Indian semiconductor R&D ecosystem. “We expect that the combination of academic ingenuity and industry expertise will soon lead to the indigenous development of market-leading power devices,” Prof Karmalkar said.

The project is set to play a crucial role in developing indigenous solutions that cater to various industries, including automotive, renewable energy, industrial automation, and consumer electronics, he added.

COO of iVP Semiconductor Ponni Carlin and dean (research and development) at IIT Bombay Prof Sachin Patwardhan were present on the occasion.