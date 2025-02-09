Mercury level drops in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief warm-up, mercury levels observed a dip at many places in the state in the last two days and no large change in temperatures is expected during the next 48 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

On Friday night, Rourkela was the coldest at 9.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda 11.6 degrees C. The temperature in Rourkela and Jharsuguda was 11.5 degrees C and 12.2 degrees C respectively on Thursday night.

There was a dip in night temperatures in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack too. The capital city’s minimum night temperature was 18.5 degrees C and Cuttack recorded 17.5 degrees C on Friday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said there has been a drop in night temperatures by 2 degrees C to 4 degrees C at many places in the last 48 hours due to the flow of cold northerly winds towards the state.

“The temperatures are now close to normal but the mercury level may rise again from next week onwards,” she said.